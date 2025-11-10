Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday paid a courtesy visit to his Gujarati counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, during which the two leaders exchanged insights and experiences on governance, mutual cooperation, and development strategies.

Both Chief Ministers also agreed to further strengthen cooperation between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh across multiple sectors, including culture, tourism, industry, and governance, with a shared commitment to advancing the spirit of Team India and the goal of Viksit Bharat, according to CMO.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in Gujarat to support and motivate the artists from Chhattisgarh, who will showcase various cultural performances on the night of the 10th at the ongoing Bharat Parv in Ektanagar, it said.

Chhattisgarh CM is also scheduled to hold meetings with Gujarat's investors for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Investors Connect.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed keen interest in Gujarat's emergence as the most preferred investment destination, following the success of the Vibrant Summit, the release stated.

CM Bhupendra Patel informed Vishnu Deo Sai that under the guidance and inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, this year's Regional Vibrant Conference across Gujarat's districts has been promoting industrial investments with the 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global' approach, aiming to connect local industries to the global market.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai also met senior secretaries, including the Principal Secretary of the Industries, to gain in-depth insights into Gujarat's industrial policy.

Vishnu Deo Sai also visited the CM Dashboard, developed under PM Narendra Modi's guidance, to understand its role in transparent, real-time monitoring of public services and welfare schemes in Gujarat. Impressed by its monitoring and feedback mechanisms, he expressed interest in introducing similar initiatives in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

During the visit, Vishnu Deo Sai was accompanied by the Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh; Secretary Vikrant Pandey; Managing Director of iNDEXTb, Keyur Sampat; and senior officials from the CM Dashboard. (ANI)

