Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) launched the exercise to select good speakers under the campaign 'Congress Ki Aawaz' to ensure the propagation of the state government's achievements during the upcoming assembly elections and highlight the shortcomings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As a part of this campaign, Congress national secretary Chandan Yadav and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam on Tuesday held one-to-one interaction with the candidates tp select the speakers.

Chhattisgarh Congress's communication cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla elaborated that the selected speakers will ensure extensive propagation of developmental works being done by the Congress government in the state among the people.

Moreover, these speakers will also raise the issue of Congress and highlight the government's shortfalls at the centre.

"All those selected at the district level came to the party office here and after undergoing interaction with Chandan Yadav and Mohan Markam, the final list will be released," said Shukla.

The speakers will be selected after evaluation of their knowledge of current political affairs and failures of the Modi government, said Shukla, adding that a minimum of 10 speakers will be chosen for each district.After the section of the speakers, they will be subjected to a training session, he said.Shukla further said that "along with several issues, these speakers will focus on highlighting 10 issues, including schemes of the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government, promises not fulfilled by the Modi government, comparison of unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh, misuse of central agencies, inflation, the contribution of Congress in building India and the condition of farmers in the country as compare to Chhattisgarh."

There is no age bar in the selection of candidates, he said, adding that Congress also called the members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Sewa Dal in this regard.

Assembly elections are due in Chhattisgarh later this year. (ANI)

