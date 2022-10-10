Gariyaband, Oct 10 (PTI) A constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.

Also Read | Goa: Bars to Arrange Cabs For Inebriated Customers, Government Mulls Norms To Curb Drunk Driving Accidents.

Dinesh Kosle, a resident of Mandir Hasaud area in capita Raipur, used his AK-47 rifle to end his life in his barracks at around 9am, he said.

Also Read | Bibiano Fernandes, India U-17 Coach, Reacts After Qualifying for AFC Asian Cup, Says 'World Cup Qualification is Our Next Goal'.

"Kosle was attached to Mainpur police station. It is not known why he took this extreme step. A constable who had gone to the barracks as Kosle had not reported for duty found him in a pool of blood," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)