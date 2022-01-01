Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 279 COVID-19 cases, a steady climb in the daily addition since the 100-mark was breached after several months on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 10,08,466, an official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Under Influence Of Alcohol In Villupuram District, Arrested.

One death took the toll to 13,601, while the recovery count stood at 9,93,848 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 21 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1017, he said.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

"Raipur recorded 73 cases, followed by 58 in Bilaspur, 50 in Raigarh, 24 in Durg and 16 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in 9 districts. With 23,590 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,49,60,317," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,08,466, New cases 279, Death toll 13,601, Recovered 9,93,848, Active cases 1017, today tests 23,590, Total tests 1,49,60,317.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)