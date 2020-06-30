Raipur, Jun 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 2,858 on Tuesday with 97 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Also, 100 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, he said.

While 63 new coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday, 34 people had tested positive on Monday night, the official said.

Of the total new cases, 54 were reported from Raipur district, 22 from Durg, nine from Balodabazar, three each from Surguja and Balrampur districts, two each from Korba and Kanker districts while one case each came from Rajanandgaon and Bemetara districts, he said.

The numbers of active cases in the state now stood at 595 as 2,250 people have been discharged after recovery, while 13 others have died of the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,858, new cases 97, deaths 13, discharged 2,250, active cases 595, people tested so far 1,60,650. PTI TKP RSY RSY 06302237 NNNNst leg in Spain.

