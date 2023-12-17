Sukma, December 17: A sub-inspector of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) was killed while a constable was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Sunday, police said. According to the district police, the deceased sub-inspector has been identified as Sudhakar Reddy of the CRPF 165th Battalion. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: ‘Slowed Down To Chew Pan Masala, Vehicle Blew Up in Front of Me and Saw Pieces of Bodies on Road’, Says Eyewitness.

The injured constable, Ramu, is being given first aid and has been airlifted for treatment. "Four suspects have been taken into custody and an intensive search of the surrounding area is being done by the CRPF, Cobra and District Force," the police added. Further details are awaited.

