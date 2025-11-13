Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 13 (ANI): The District Administration in Korba, Chhattisgarh has been working towards integrating people from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) communities of Pahari Korwa and Birhor into the mainstream by providing them with employment opportunities.

While speaking to ANI, Collector of Korba Ajeet Vasant said that employment is being provided to the educated men and women of the Pahari Korwa community. It comes with a fixed honorarium.

"The district is home to two PVTG communities, the Pahari Korwa and the Birhor, with a combined population of approximately five thousand. To empower these communities economically, we have provided employment to educated young men and women from these communities, based on their qualifications, in schools and hospitals through the District Mineral Foundation Trust. They receive a fixed honorarium," he said.

Furthermore, he said that approximately 250 individuals have been appointed as of now. People who have completed their 12th class qualification are working as guest teachers at schools, and those who have not completed the 12th class qualification are employed as peons.

"Around 250 individuals have been employed, with those who have passed the 12th grade working as guest teachers in schools. Youngsters who have not completed their 12th standard are employed as peons in schools," he stated.

He underlined that the initiative has motivated several individuals to complete their education. The people are employed by the district administration and have been funded by the District Mineral Foundation Trust," the Collector said.

"This initiative has had a very positive impact. Many youths who had previously left their studies have now re-enrolled in schools to complete their 8th, 10th, and 12th standards. All these PVTG youths, working in schools, hospitals, medical colleges, and tribal hostels, have been employed by the district administration through funding from the District Mineral Foundation Trust"

Nathuram Korwa, a member of the Pahari Korwa community, shared, "I am employed as a peon at the Middle School in Ajgarbahar...The administration is helping us a lot, and there has been a significant change in our lifestyle."

Another member of the community, Manjani Korwa, said, "I am working here at the Primary Health Centre in Ajgarbahar as a cleanliness worker for a year now. At the hospital, proper treatment is given to the people belonging to the Pahari Korwa tribal group... My husband works as a peon."

Sector officer of Primary Health Centre Ajgarbahar, Vimleshwari Dahare, stated that people from the Pahari Korwa tribal group come to the hospital for treatment.

"Two people from the Pahari Korwa tribal group have been posted here, and now members of the Pahari Korwa tribal group also come to the hospital for treatment... We treat pregnant ladies and all the other patients who come to the hospital," she said. (ANI)

