Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Four people died and several others were injured when a tractor overturned in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to officials, around 30 villagers of Tetum village were going towards Katekalyan on a tractor to participate in the World Tribal Day function. Meanwhile, the driver lost control and the tractor overturned causing death to four people while leaving several injured. Among the deceased, two were minors.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of deceased.

Notably, this amount will be in addition to the assistance given by the government in road accidents. Chief Minister Baghel has directed the district administration for better treatment of all the persons injured in the incident. (ANI)

