The homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday officially unveiled its new visual identity, including a brand new logo exclusively for its SUV portfolio. In a press statement, the Indian carmaker said the all-new visual identity is in tune with the company’s focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order. Inspired by the brand statement ‘Explore the Impossible’, the new logo represents a dynamic new Mahindra.

The upcoming XUV700 SUV will be the first vehicle to get the brand's new Twin Peaks logo, followed by other SUV products in a phased manner. The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 sales and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. Moreover, the ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector.

New Mahindra Brand Logo (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Highlighting the roadmap for the visual identity implementation, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

With this transition, the passenger vehicle dealerships will move to a completely new design and colour palette which is dominated by colours that display boldness, agility, and collaboration. Charcoal as the primary colour with grey and red to be used as accents.

