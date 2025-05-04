Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday announced ten new reforms in its registry and revenue departments to make land registration process simpler -- a move towards making land dealings more transparent and hassle-free.

He said that the changes aim to make the system more efficient and will protect people from fraud.

"Ten new reforms have been introduced in the land registration process...People had to face a lot of trouble earlier, but now the enrollment will be done along with the registry. No fake person can sell the land as the buyers and sellers will be linked with the Aadhaar..." CM Sai told reporters.

A key feature of the new system is the linking of Aadhaar with both buyers and sellers to prevent fake individuals from selling land illegally.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sai met with the 'victims of naxalism,' the people who have lost their body parts due to blasts.

The CM said that the people have requested that the ongoing anti-naxal operation in the Karragutta Hills on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana be continued.

The Chief Minister claimed that several "institutions" want the operations to be halted.

"The victims of Naxalism from various places, like Sukma, Bijapur, Kanker, and other areas, who got injured or lost a body part, have come to meet me today. Some people have lost their eyes or legs. They are requesting that the ongoing Naxal operation continues in the Karragutta Hills on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana," Chief Minister Sai told ANI in Raipur.

Claiming that the "institutions" who are trying to stop the naxal operation have not met with the injured victims, he said, "A lot of institutions and people want to stop this operation. But today, a lot of people have come here, they are innocent and troubled by naxalism. These victims have been afflicted due to Naxalism. The people who are trying to stop this operation did not meet these people." (ANI)

