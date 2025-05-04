Mumbai, May 04: In a controversial move, the Maharashtra government has redirected INR 746 crore originally earmarked for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) welfare to fund its flagship scheme, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial aid to women from underprivileged backgrounds. The reallocation was formalised through a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday and has drawn sharp criticism from within the administration and legal experts, who argue that the diversion violates Union finance commission guidelines.

According to the GR, INR 410.30 crore from the Social Justice Department and INR 335.70 crore from the Tribal Development Department have been sanctioned for redistribution to Ladki Bahin beneficiaries belonging to SC and ST groups. While the government claims the funds remain within the intended socio-economic target groups, experts warn that the move compromises the integrity of dedicated welfare funds. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: April Installment of Woman Welfare Scheme May Get Delayed, Check Full Details.

Officials Divided Over Legality; Concerns Over Budget Priorities

Some officials from the Social Justice Department assert that such diversions are not permissible under planning commission norms, which mandate that SC/ST allocations be spent exclusively on schemes designed by those respective departments. They point to states like Odisha and Karnataka, which have enacted laws protecting SC/ST funds from diversion or lapse, and noted that Maharashtra’s attempt to introduce a similar law was blocked by political resistance. Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

In contrast, finance department officials defend the move as technically valid, arguing that the funds still benefit SC/ST individuals under a different welfare umbrella. They cite precedents such as the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Nivrutti Vetan Yojana.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat expressed anger and surprise at the decision, saying, “I had no idea about this. If the Social Justice Department is not needed, it might as well be shut down.” He added he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister, highlighting a growing rift within the ruling alliance amid a mounting revenue deficit of INR 45,892 crore.

