Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) The newly-elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh effected a major reshuffle in the police department on Monday, transferring 45 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one officer of the state police service.

The officers who have been transferred include superintendents of police (SPs) of 25 districts, as per an order issued by the state home department in the wee hours of Monday.

Some officers who were said to be close to the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government were among those transferred.

As per the order, 2005-batch IPS officer Amresh Mishra, who recently returned from the central deputation, has been posted as the inspector general of police (IGP) Raipur Range.

Ratanlal Dangi, who was posted as director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy at Chandrakhuri in Raipur with the additional charge of IGP Raipur range (Raipur district jurisdiction only), has been relieved of the additional charge.

Sheikh Arif Hussain, who was posted as the IGP Raipur range (for other districts of the range except Raipur), has been transferred as IGP (North Region) of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Surguja.

IGP (Intelligence) Anand Chhabra, IGP Bilaspur Range Ajay Kumar Yadav and IGP Durg Range BN Meena have been posted as IGPs at the Police Headquarters (PHQ), Nava Raipur.

Dipanshu Kabra, the 1997-batch IPS officer who was posted as transport commissioner, has been shifted as the additional director general of police at the PHQ, Nava Raipur.

Santosh Singh, the IPS officer from 2011 batch who was posted as Bilaspur district superintendent of police, has been made the SP of Raipur.

Raipur SP Prashant Agrawal has been transferred as the deputy inspector general of police (CAF) Bastar region.

Ajatshatru Bahadur Singh, who was posted as the commandant of 9th battalion of the CAF, Dantewada, has posted as the SP of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Raipur.

Besides the Raipur superintendent of police, the other SPs who have shifted include those of Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Sakti, Baloda Bazar, Jashpur, Surajpur, Dhamtari, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Bastar, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Kanker, Mungeli, Bemetara, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Korea, Surguja, Balod, Bijapur, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Narayanpur, Mahasamund and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi districts, as per the order.

