Raipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus caseload rose to 9,94,480 on Wednesday with the addition of 403 cases, while the death toll mounted by one to reach 13,439, an official said.

The number of recoveries went up to 9,75,077 after a total of 70 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 282 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,964, the official said.

Raipur district reported 15 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,179, including 3,130 deaths. Bijapur recorded 58 new cases, Sukma 50 and Bastar 27, among other districts, he said.

With 36,776 samples tested on Wednesday, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,03,10,543.

Over 95.45 lakh doses of vaccines against coronavirus have been administered to people in all categories in Chhattisgarh till Tuesday.

