Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,782, an official said.

The death toll and the count of recoveries remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,631, respectively. The state is currently left with five active cases, he added.

The three fresh infections were reported from Raipur district (2) and Durg district (1).

A total of 1,88,83,559 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 1,372 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases 3, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,631, active cases 2, today tests 1,372, total tests 1,88,83,559.

