New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A meeting is underway between Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs and party General Secretary KC Venugopal amid reports of an ongoing rift in the party's Chhattisgarh unit for change of leadership.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress government in the state is "safe" with the support of 70 MLAs, as he landed at the Delhi airport.

"There may be a meeting with Rahul Gandhi today (Friday). The government is safe with 3/4th majority, we have 70 MLAs," Baghel said.

"Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs will meet party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal at 4 pm today," State Minister Amarjeet Bhagat said after meeting state party in-charge PL Punia in the national capital.

Earlier today, Congress MLAs Brihaspat Singh, Shishupal Shori, Prakash Nayak and Amarjeet Bhagat were seen leaving Punia's residence in Delhi. Some MLAs and MPs had reached his residence for a meeting.

After the meeting, Brihaspat Singh told ANI, "We have come here (Delhi) to discuss the next election strategy. All India Congress Committee (AICC) is our temple, we will pay it a visit and go back... We are with party high command, whatever Rahul Ji decides, we will accept."

This comes after the reported power tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

TS Singh Deo also arrived at Chhattisgarh Sadan, New Delhi, and said, "I have not been given any time," when asked whether he will be meeting anyone.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo met party leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia in the national capital.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders. (ANI)

