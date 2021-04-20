Raipur, Apr 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday killed a Naxal carrying Rs five lakh reward in an encounter in Dantewada district, an official said.

The encounter comes a fortnight after 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in the Bijapur district of the state.

The Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with the members of the District Reserve Guard, the frontline anti- Naxal force of the state police at 6 am in the jungles of Neelawaya, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The body of the Naxal, identified as Kosa has been recovered. He was a resident of Mallapara in Neelawaya and was active in the Maoist organisation for the past 15 years. He was the Malangir area committee member and "military intelligence in charge", Pallava said.

He was wanted in connection with 15 crimes involving Naxal actions. A 9 mm pistol and a country made Bharmar, a muzzle-loading gun were recovered from the encounter site.

Three kg IED, backpacks, medicines and other items of daily use have also been recovered, he said. PTI

