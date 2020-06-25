Sukma, June 25: Naxals set ablaze six vehicles, including two JCB machines, engaged in road construction in Kukanar area of Sukma district, yesterday. SP Shalabh Sinha confirmed the incident which happened in the Kunna village at 11 am on Wednesday. More information is awaited.

On Tuesday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel was injured in a remote-controlled IED blast followed by firing from Naxals in Narayanpur district.

