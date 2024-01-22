Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Over 11 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were lit up in Raipur's Kota area on Monday as part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations after the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Event's organiser Basant Agrawal said 11.11 lakh earthen lamps were lit and they aim to set a world record.

Likewise, several earthen lamps were lit at revered temples across the country to celebrate 'deepotsav' after the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple on Monday.

One lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit at the Kamakhya Temple and the Basistha Temple in Guwahati to celebrate 'deepotsav'.

The city of Ayodhya was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere and symbolising the divine presence of the Lord.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit 'Ram Jyoti' (earthen lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. (ANI)

