Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh is a prominent pilgrimage destination in the state. It is situated on a hilltop at a height of 1600 feet.

This temple is also known as Badi Bambleshwari. It is of great spiritual importance and several legends are associated with this shrine.

Shivji Temple and temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are also located here. Another temple, Chhotti Bambleshwari, is located a bit further away from the vicinity of the main temple complex.

PM Modi also offered prayers at Chandragiri Jain Temple and took blessings from Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address an election rally in Dongargarh in the run-up to the state assembly elections. Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister addressed a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018. (ANI)

