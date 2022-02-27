New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): As assembly elections in five states are about to conclude on March 10, a crucial meeting of the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal was held on Sunday in Delhi.

Assembly poll results of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand will be declared by the Election Commission of India on March 10.

Also Read | Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022: BJD Wins 268 of 300 Zilla Parishad Seats, Congress, BJP at 14 Each.

While speaking to media persons today, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the discussion was held regarding the ongoing election process in five states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking to media persons said, "Detailed discussion on polls in five states and the way forward was done. There are challenges posed by the present Government under which the Constitution and democracy are under threat. Congress is the only Opposition party today where people have expectations. It's our duty to see what we can contribute to the party."

Also Read | Shocking! Cobra Used As Weapon - Tamil Nadu Police in Search of Woman Who Uses Venomous Snake To Extract Money.

Gehlot hailed the call of the Rajasthan government's announcement on replacing the new pension system (NPS) with the old pension system (OPS). He said, "Everyone was disheartened by the decision (New Pension Scheme). You can't fathom the feeling of the people as they met me after we took the decision (to implement Old Pension Scheme)."

Both the leaders had an in-depth discussion on the ongoing assembly elections in five states and the strategy to be adopted by the party after the announcement of results on March 10, 2022. They also discussed the Chhattisgarh PCC elections and the consideration of names on vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha.

"It was also discussed that the Congress-ruled states would be implementing the people-friendly policies in which Chhattisgarh's flagship scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana would be implemented on priority," sources added.

The dates for the organizational elections in the Congress party have also been fixed in the meeting. It was decided that the process of election would start from April 1 this year. The election of block committees would be held in May. At the same time, by September 20, Congress will also choose its new state president, sources added.

The meeting was also attended by UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress MP KC Venugopal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)