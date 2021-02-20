Raipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 263 new COVID-19 infections and two fatalities, taking the state's caseload to 3,10,732 and death toll to 3,795, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,03,835 after 23 people were discharged from hospitals and 120 completed home isolation period, he said.

The number of active cases stands at 3,102, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 75 new cases, taking its total count to 55,084 including 801 deaths.

Durg witnessed 57 new cases and Rajnandgaon 14, among other districts.

The two fatalities recorded on Saturday had taken place the day before, the official said.

With 22,042 samples tested for coronavirus during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 46,50,092.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,10,732, New cases 263, Death toll 3,795, Recovered 3,03,835, Active cases 3,102, Total tests 46,50,092.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)