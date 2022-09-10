Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The All India Coordination Meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is underway in Raipur today.

The three-day meeting was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is also attending the meeting.

Besides Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all five Sah Sarkaryawah-- Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar, along with other officials of the organisation are present in the meeting that will conclude on September 12.

In all, 36 organisations affiliated to Sangh are attending the meeting. They include Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sewa Bharati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sewika Samiti, Bharatiya Janta Party, Akhil Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Kisaan, etc.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of RSS Sunil Ambekar said the Sangh coordinates with the volunteers active in such organizations.

"The meeting will share information about the respective organization's activities as well as hold a discussion on coordinated efforts on topics such as the environment, family awareness, and social harmony," Ambekar said.

He also added that issues related to the Gau-sewa, environment, education and ideological sector, economic world, social work and national security issues will come up for brainstorming during the meeting. (ANI)

