Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): A 26-member delegation of officials and farmers from the Kawardha district administration of Chhattisgarh met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Sunday, according to an official press statement.

This delegation is on a week-long visit to Gujarat to study and observe the Gujarat model of rural development, with a focus on the use of technology for innovation and the effective implementation of schemes under the District Integrated Rural Development Strategy in Chhattisgarh. The team includes the President and Vice President of the Kabirdham District Panchayat, around 12 farmer representatives, and officials from the state government.

Also Read | Who Is Seeta Meena? All About Kanpur YouTuber Seeta Sachan Who Was Attacked by Gun-Wielding Robbers During Robbery at Her Home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghatampur.

Accordingly, to gain in-depth insights into GIS-based, technology-driven rural development planning and innovations implemented in Gujarat with the support of BISAG, the delegation began their visit with a tour of the BISAG facility. In addition, the delegation will also study the application and best practices of BISAG technology in enhancing sugarcane cultivation in the state.

During the delegation's meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as a model of development, driven by technology-enabled governance and the effective, saturation-level implementation of public welfare and development schemes. Even members of the Chhattisgarh delegation also expressed interest in learning about the success of Gujarat's innovative development system.

Also Read | Leh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Indian Army Camp Near Degree College, Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

During their week-long visit, the Chhattisgarh delegation will tour the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand to gain extensive institutional exposure to dairy development, biogas plant operations, and sustainable development initiatives. They will also visit the Bardoli sugar factory to observe field practices related to sugarcane cultivation, study processing techniques in Sugar units, explore best practices, and understand the overall operations of these units.

All members of the Chhattisgarh delegation conveyed their sincere gratitude to CM for his guidance and presented him with a memento.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)