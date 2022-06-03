Raipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,52,487, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 14,034, while the count of recoveries stood at 11,38,382, an official said.

Of the latest infections, four were detected in Korba, three in Raipur and two in Raigarh among other districts, he said, adding that no new cases were reported in 23 districts.

With a positivity rate of 0.37, the state currently has 71 active cases, the official said.

At least 2,938 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,77,48,864, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,487, new cases 11, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,382, active cases 71, today tests 2,938, total tests 1,77,48,864.

