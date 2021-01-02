Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 1,147 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the count of infections to 2,81,654 and the toll to 3,386, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,67,751 after 105 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,754 completed their home isolation stay.

Chhattisgarh is now left with 10,517 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 199 new cases, taking its total count to 53,025, including 725 fatalities.

Bilaspur added 99 new cases, Durg 96, Dhamtari 74 and Surguja 71, among other districts, he said.

Of the 11 fatalities recorded during the day, three occurred on Saturday, two on Friday while six deaths had taken place earlier, he said.

With 25,546 samples tested for coronavirus on Saturday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 35,63,182.

