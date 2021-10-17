Raipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,05,654 on Sunday as 16 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,901 after four people were discharged from hospitals and 10 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with an active tally of 183, he said.

"Korba district recorded seven new cases, followed by two in Durg. Six districts recorded one case each and 20 districts, including Raipur, did not see any addition to the tally. With 11,682 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,402,247," the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,654, New cases 16, Death toll 13,570, Recovered 9,91,901, Active cases 183, today tests 11,682, Total tests 13,402,247.

