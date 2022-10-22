Raipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 30 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,365, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,141, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 62 during the day and stood at 11,62,943, leaving the state with 281 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with six cases. No coronavirus case was reported from 18 districts. With 2,435 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state reached 1,87,21,886," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,365, new cases 30, death toll 14,141, recovered 11,62,943, active cases 281, today tests 2,435, total tests 1,87,21,886.

