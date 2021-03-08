Raipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 3,14,640 on Monday with the addition of 320 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 3,859, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 3,07,862 after 21 people were discharged from hospitals and 121 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,919 active cases, he added.

"With 96 new cases, Raipur's count rose to 56,230, including 810 deaths. Durg recorded 65 new cases and Bilaspur 19," he said.

With 28,410 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 50,18,742.

