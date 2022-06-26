Raipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 98 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent, taking the tally to 11,53,742, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said.

Raipur led with 42 cases, followed by 36 in Durg and 12 in Bilaspur, while 21 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,39,010 after 42 persons recovered, leaving the state with an active tally of 696, the official said.

With 4,508 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,58,544, he added.

