Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): In two separate operations conducted by Chhattisgarh Police, seven Maoists were arrested with explosive material, officials said on Sunday.

In the first joint action by Naimed Police Station and Cobra 210, five Maoist suspects with explosives were arrested during a search operation in the Kandaka-Japeli forest.

The accused are identified as Kamalu Oyam (33), Laxman Ursa (30), Lekam Ayatu (34), Lachhu Oyam (39), Pandru Ursa (31)

Tiffin bombs, Cardex wire, etc. were recovered from the captured Maoists, the police said.

In the other operation, Bhopalpatnam Police, during a vehicle check on the Mattimarka road, recovered explosives from the possession of two Maoist associates

The accused has been identified as Mad Laxminarayan (20) and Laxman Chidem (21), police said.

One tiffin bomb, a detonator, electric wire, and cordex wire were recovered from the possession of the arrested Maoist associate. (ANI)

