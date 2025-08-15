Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Six people were killed and one injured in a tragic road accident near Chirchari under the Bagnadi police station area early this morning.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Sharma, the incident occurred around 5 AM when a car, carrying seven passengers traveling from Nagpur to Raipur, collided with a truck.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane, where it was struck by the truck.

The impact resulted in the immediate death of six occupants, while the sole survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident further. (ANI)

