Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) jawan sustained injuries on Monday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded during an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district, police said.

The injured personnel was immediately shifted to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment, a senior police officer said.

"On 23/02/2025, a joint team was on an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district. During area domination duty, one STF jawan was injured in the blast of a pressure IED planted by Maoists," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav.

A joint team was on a continued domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur.

Further details are awaited. ANI)

