Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Monday, police said.

In a video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, onlookers can be heard shouting in the background trying to prevent the suicide bid, even as the teen in school uniform prepared to jump from the building.

The incident took place in Boriya Khurd area under Tikrapara police station limits in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police (Tikrapara area) Rajesh Chaudhary said.

The Class 9 student jumped from the sixth floor of the building and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

No suicide note was found and further probe is underway, the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl stood on the edge of a balcony for some time before jumping to death.

