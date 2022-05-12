Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Three Naxals, allegedly involved in the Bukintor blast were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narayanpur, Sadanand Kumar said those arrested include the main accused.

"Three Naxals were arrested by DRG Narayanpur in connection with IED blast on March 23, 2021 between Camp Kadenar and Kanhargaon in which five jawans were killed. The main accused and mastermind of the incident has been arrested," the police official said.

The arrested Naxals have been identified as Maniram Darro alias Ranjit, Ramdhar Korram alias Raisingh and Bhagat Korram (40).

The Naxal squad blew up a bus carrying police personnel near Bukintor village between Kanhargaon and Kadenar using an improvised explosive device (IED). Five jawans were killed and 13 others injured in the incident. (ANI)

