Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government will provide free Wi-Fi connectivity in 108 villages of the Bastar district of the state under an agreement signed with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The agreement was signed on Friday by Bastar Collector Chandan Kumar and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bastar General Manager Sharadchandra Tiwari under the Bastar Connect Programme.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Fires Airgun To Scare Stray Dogs in Vasai, Bullet Hits Woman; Arrested.

According to an official statement, the availability of free WiFi services will make the lives of citizens here by ensuring electronic governance, transparency, and doing business, besides their socio-economic development.

Under the government's Bastar Connect Programme, 73 Bastar villages and 35 Tokapal development blocks have been selected, where the BSNL will ensure the installation and maintenance of public WiFis here.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Attacks On BJP’s Comment, Says ‘Calling Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor Remote Control Is Insulting’.

The WiFi shall be available at Haat Bazaar, Panchayat Bhawan and other public places possessing a speed of 10 MBPS.

This is the first time that such a development has emerged in the state on a large scale. It is also expected to benefit the children of rural areas in their studies and other people would also make themselves aware of the government welfare schemes launched for their good. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)