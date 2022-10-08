Mumbai, October 8: In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old man from Vasai allegedly injured a woman while trying to shoot a stay dog with an airgun. After the incident, the police arrested the accused identified as Michael Coutinho for firing the airgun. The alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon.

According to a reports, the victim identified as Sarita Bhoir (28) was on her way back home when the airgun shot hit her. Police officials said that Bhoir works as a housemaid. In her compliant, Bhoir told cops that when she was going home, she saw Coutinho outside his bungalow Mavico with an airgun in his hand. Kolkata Shocker: Youth Murdered Over Affair With Woman and Her Daughter in South 24 Parganas, Six Arrested.

Speaking to Mid-day, Bhoir said, "Coutinho saw me on my bicycle. Still, he fired the gun and the bullet hit my right thigh and I fell down on the road. My thigh was bleeding and I was screaming with pain. Instead of helping me, he ran inside the bungalow. A couple of other housemaids, who were passing by, saw me and they rushed me to Cardinal Gracias Memorial Hospital."

Acting on Bhoir's complaint, the Vasai police booked Coutinho under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. When questioned, the accused told cops that he was shooting stray dogs who had attacked and bit his pet dog a few days ago near his bungalow. Mumbai: Elderly Man Slips While Trying to Board BEST Bus Near Nair Hospital, Dies in Hospital.

"We seized two airguns from the accused's bungalow. Coutinho is a landlord and he is living with his family," an officer said. DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil said that an investigation in the matter is underway.

