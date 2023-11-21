Bijapur, Nov 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was injured on Tuesday when he accidentally stepped on a pressure IED planted by Naxalites causing it to explode in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred near Dharmaram village when Chandraiyya Sapka was passing through a dirt track at around 10 AM, an official said.

On hearing his screams, villagers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and shifted Sapka to the village, he said.

A joint team of CRPF's 151st battalion and CoBRA's 204th battalion rushed to the village and shifted the injured to the paramilitary's field hospital in Pamed. He was later shifted to Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana for further treatment, the official said.

"The explosive was planted by ultras to target security forces as the route is often used by them during anti-Naxalite operations," the official said.

