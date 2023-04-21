Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that in Karnataka elections the Congress will highlight the Chhattisgarh model of development which focuses on farmers, women, youths, deprived sections and has schemes for every section of the society.

While addressing the media in Raipur, CM Baghel said," Chhattisgarh model will be highlighted in Karnataka. The model of Congress in Chhattisgarh is the model for the whole country. Be it farmers, women, youth, or deprived sections, schemes are being introduced here for everyone and this has become a part of discussion across the country and overseas".

Reacting to the recent collision of trains in Singhpur, he said, "Earlier the railway minister used to resign when such incidents happened. The information related to the cancellation of trains is not being provided to passengers which is absolutely wrong. The railway minister should take cognizance of this issue".

CM Baghel also mocked the BJP leaders of the Chhattisgarh unit for not getting space in the list of star campaigners for the Karnataka elections.

"Even the national vice-president of the party is also not getting the chance to become a star campaigner in Karnataka," he said.

On Sachin Pilot not being considered among star campaigners for Karnataka elections, CM Baghel said, "As per the guidelines of the election commission, only forty persons can be named as star campaigners".

On the rejection of Rahul Gandhi's plea by a court in Gujarat court, CM Baghel said, "On one hand we are fighting a democratic battle wherein we are carrying out taking out 'Mashal' rally, agitation and while on the other hand, our legal team are contesting in the court, the political battle is being fought by us".

He further stated that after looking at the recent tweets of Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao it seems "that BJP is separated into two groups."

"Arun Sao is giving various types of statements these days and by going through his tweets, it seems like that the BJP is separated into two groups. Sao has now lost faith in Modi and Shah and instead of talking about them, he has started speaking about bulldozers and he is following the path of Yogi Adityanath. Sao has accepted that the magic of Modi and Shah has faded," he said.

He further mentioned that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not taken the testimony of those who were at the spot in the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack in 2013.

"If two-three persons will be called for the recording of statements and subjected to the Narco test then everything will come to light. There are two or three questions and there is an answer to it and I am aware of it, but the NIA will not investigate. They (NIA) have not taken the testimony of those who were at the spot," he said.

"Even after the passing of several years, what will be expected? Whenever we form a SIT (to probe the incident), it is challenged in court," he claimed.

Maoists attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jhiram Valley in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on May 25, 2013, killing 29 people including then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of the opposition and Congress leader Mahendra Karma and former Union minister V C Shukla.

The then Congress government at the Centre in 2013 had handed over its investigation to National Investigation Agency. On September 29, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack. (ANI)

