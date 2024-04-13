New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhindwara, one of the key Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh will witness the contest between the incumbent Congress MP Nakul Nath and BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu in the first phase of the General elections set to be held on April 19.

Notably, Chhindwara was the only seat that the Congress could manage to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP candidate Nathansaha Kawreti lost the election to Nakul Nath by a margin of 37,536 votes. Congress leader Nakul Nath got a total of 47.1 per cent of vote share whereas the defeated BJP candidate touched 44.1 per cent.Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats.

After filing the nomination papers, Nakul Nath said, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will give their love and blessings to me again."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, also the father of Nakul Nath had registered the victory from Chhindwara in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Currently, he is the MLA from Chhindwara. He defeated the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly polls by a margin of over 36,500 votes. This seat is considered a stronghold of Kamal Nath.

After his son Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers for the upcoming polls, Kamal Nath said that he had full faith in the people of Chhindwara and that his relationship with them was familial, not political.

"I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will side with the truth. My relationship with the people of Chhindwara is familial, not political," Kamal Nath said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed his confidence in winning the Chhindwara parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying the lotus would bloom here.

The BJP leader has also said that people are fed up with the dictatorship of one family, the hooliganism of one family, the pressure of one family and they (BJP) will provide them protection.

"The lotus will bloom 100 per cent here. People are now fed up with the dictatorship of a family (Nath family), the hooliganism of a family and with the pressure of a family. We have said that we will provide them protection. Anyway, there is a BJP government at the centre and in the state. If the BJP MP wins, then development will definitely happen. People have understood this and this time they are joining the BJP willingly for development," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Madla and Balaghat in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

