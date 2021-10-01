New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Expressing anguish over the ruckus outside senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's residence, former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said he feels helpless when they cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums.

"I feel helpless when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums. I also feel hurt and helpless when I see pictures of Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP. The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence," tweeted Chidambaram.

Congress leaders and members of the "G-23 group" on Thursday slammed "hooliganism" outside the residence of former union minister Kapil Sibal who had expressed dissatisfaction with the manner of decision-making in the party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and a member of G-23, said any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of being suppressed.

"I strongly condemn the orchestrated hooliganism @KapilSibal's residence last night. He is a loyal congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside the Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressing. Hooliganism is unacceptable," Azad said in a tweet.

Party leader Anand Sharma has also condemned hooliganism outside Sibal's residence."Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned."

"Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Differences of opinion and perception are integral to democracy. Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture. Those responsible must be identified and disciplined. Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action," he said.

Amid a political crisis in Punjab Congress, Congress leader Sibal had told the media that they are unaware of who is taking the decisions in the party as there is no full-time president."In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," he said.

Congress workers, ostensibly from Delhi Congress, later held a demonstration outside Sibal's residence in the national capital. Scores of them gathered outside Sibal's residence holding placards and roses, while a few shouted slogans. One of the placards seen at the demonstration read: "Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal".

G-23 members had last year written to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanding a slew of organisational reforms. (ANI)

