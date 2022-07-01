Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) A farewell was accorded to Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who retired as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, on Friday.

In his address that had Justices and senior advocates in attendance, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council Motakpalli Kashinath said, "The bar of Karnataka is highly benefited by your (Awasthi's) vast knowledge, intelligence and work culture."

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who was a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court took office as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on October 11, 2021.

Comparing his short yet eventful tenure to a T20 batsman's, Justice Alok Aradhe said, "His tenure, though short, has been an effective one. He performed the duties as a Chief Justice like a batsman in a T20 match would. His Lordship decided 42,583 cases as a judge of the Allahabad High Court and 1,154 cases as Chief Justice of this Court."

Justice Awasthi's path-breaking judgements, the one on hijab (scarf)-wearing, in particular, is a landmark one. In his farewell speech, he recalled, "When I joined the profession (as an advocate), no one knew me and when I left in 2009 I had a well-established chamber with over 5,000 cases."

"I have always treated my appointment as Chief Justice of this great State as a golden opportunity to work in the best interest of society," Justice Awasthi said.

Praising Karnataka, he said, "I have travelled to many districts of this State and found its unity in diversity is indeed a distinct feature. It is rightly referred to as 'One State, Many Worlds.' The generosity and affection people of Karnataka have shown me made me feel like one of their own."

