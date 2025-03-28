Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday virtually inaugurated the three-day Pugraon Mahotsav from the Secretariat before the holy blessings of Adishakti Maa Kokila Kotgadi Bhagwati, organized by Pungraon Ghati Mahotsav Samiti Pankhu, Pithoragarh, as per a release.

The Chief Minister said that this event is a powerful medium to promote our rich folk culture, sports, educational development and local talents.

This historic initiative will further strengthen our cultural roots. He said that such events are not only a means of entertainment but they keep our traditions alive, and connect the youth with their roots, along with this, local art and culture also get a new identity.

The Chief Minister said that due to government engagements, he could not be present on this occasion, but his heart is with all of you. Soon, he will come to worship Mala Kotgadi Bhagwati.

The Chief Minister has urged the construction of the Thal-Dharamghar-Pankhu motor road and the closure of ITI. Assuring to restart the festival, he announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the successful organization of the festival.

The Chief Minister further said that the goal of our government is not only to develop cities but also to empower villages. In this direction, many historical works have also been done in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Our government is making villages self-reliant with schemes like the Vibrant Village Program, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and the Amrit Mission.

Under Digital India, internet connectivity is being brought to remote villages so that the youth can move forward in online education and the startup sector, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in Uttarakhand, tourism is being developed as a green economy, which will directly benefit the villages. Home stay scheme, and promotion of organic products are important steps in this direction. Its biggest benefit is going to our mothers and sisters.

With this, now the daughters of the hills will not be limited to home only, but will bring glory to the entire state by becoming tourism entrepreneurs.

He said that our government is also strengthening the cultural and religious heritage of Uttarakhand. Under the Manas Khand Mandir Mala Mission, the work of beautifying the ancient temples of Kumaon Mandal is in full swing. Maa Kotgadi Temple will also be developed in the second phase of this mission.

The Chief Minister said that when devotees come to our mythological temples, employment will also come along with faith in the villages. Small businesses, local products, and religious tourism will provide economic strength to every house in the hills.

The Chief Minister said that work is being done on a large scale to promote women's self-help groups in Uttarakhand. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women of every village are being made economically self-reliant.

Today, the women of our mountains are making their mark through herbal farming, organic products, horticulture, and folk art. And the government is also creating self-employment opportunities for the local people through the Ek Janpad Do Utpadan Yojana under Vocal for Local, the CM added. (ANI)

