Lucknow, January 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the historical challenge faced by farmers under previous administrations, "where fair compensation for their produce was elusive" and the "haunting specter of farmers' suicides pervaded" parliamentary discussions, an official statement said. The remarks came during the inauguration of the 'Kisan Mela' organised by the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) on Picnic Spot Road, Lucknow, on Wednesday,

Highlighting the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, CM Yogi elaborated on how the PM "set the target of doubling farmers' income" by 2022 and subsequently launched various schemes such as the Soil Health Card, Prime Minister Crop Insurance, Agricultural Irrigation, and Kisan Samman Nidhi for steering farmers towards economic upliftment, coupled with a robust integration of scientific research and innovation, the statement added. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Mission Mahila Sarathi, Flags Off 51 BS VI Buses in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

The release further added that CM Yogi emphasised the tangible impact of these initiatives, noting that "since 2018, farmers' income has almost doubled." This positive trend, he added, extends beyond Uttar Pradesh, as farmers across the country are embracing agricultural diversification, "aligning with PM Modi's visionary approach, consequently doubling their income." Highlighting the fertile land and abundant water resources in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi outlined the state's pivotal role in agricultural production, contributing over 22 percent of the country's food grains despite having 11 percent cultivable land. He noted the presence of 89 agricultural science centres and four state agricultural universities, with the establishment of the fifth one underway, as per the statement.

It added that, furthermore, CM Yogi stressed the government's proactive role in connecting Uttar Pradesh farmers to medicinal farming and horticulture, promoting herbal products. This diversification, he explained, has significantly increased farmers' earnings, becoming a transformative catalyst for improving their lives, as per the statement. The statement further added, "In a forward-looking approach, CM Yogi encouraged regular collaboration between CIMAP and various institutions related to agriculture, horticulture, and AYUSH within the state. This, he believes, will foster a culture of innovation and research, ultimately contributing to the continuous betterment of the agricultural sector in Uttar Pradesh." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow, Video Shows CM Yogi Inspecting Weapon During Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Kisan Mela

CM Yogi also inaugurated an exhibition at the fair and inspected the stalls set up while interacting with the farmers. Notably, over 4,000 farmers from more than 15 states participated in the fair. CIMAP will also launch an 'Aroma Mission App' for farmers involved in cultivating medicinal plants. This app will act as a bridge between farmers and the industry, it said. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Director General of CSIR N Kalaiselvi, and a large number of farmers from different states and districts of the country were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)