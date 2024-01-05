Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow on Friday, January 5. The three-day event is being organised at the Surya Sports Complex and an exhibition featuring a showcase of various modern weapons of the Indian Army has been set up. After the inauguration ceremony, Yogi Adityanath reached among the soldiers and interacted with them. A video has surfaced on social media showing CM Yogi inspecting a firearm while interacting with the jawans. He was also seen holding it in his hand while officers provided information about the weapon. Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Floral Tributes to Former UP CM and Governor Kalyan Singh on His Birth Anniversary.

Yogi Adityanath Inspects Weapon After Inauguration Event:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/qnacC3iG9W — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

