Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 27 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande along with Lt. General RP Kalita GOC-In-Chief called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Saturday to discuss and deliberate over the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest, a statement said.

Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, the State Administration had been helped by additional security forces to defuse the situation by carrying out active domination of vulnerable and fringe areas, the statement added.

Untoward incidents have been drastically reduced with frequent round-the-clock deployment of the security forces.

The meeting discussed the prevailing situation and security measures that are put in place to contain/prevent any violent and major untoward incidents in the State, the statement said.

The Governor has conveyed the suggestions and complaints received from various delegations of political parties, CSOs and victimised sections of the society to the Army Chief.

The Governor instructed to swiftly bring the prevailing situation of the state to normalcy, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have launched large-scale combing operations in the aftermath of the fresh violence in the Imphal Valley to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn Manipur.

The operations have also been launched in the vulnerable flash points and in the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in the early hours of May 27 in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

These operations are part of the overall ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the State of Manipur. (ANI)

