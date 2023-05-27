Chennai, May 27: The Cumbum Police have arrested a YouTuber for flying drone leading to the disturbance of the rogue elephant, 'Arikomban' that was relocated from Chinnakanal in the Idukki district of Kerala. Mumbai: Youtuber Booked for Flying Drone Over Bandra Fort Without Permission.

Police found that the YouTuber had flown a drone near the agriculture farm where the elephant was standing. When the elephant suddenly came out of the farmland, police, and forest officials found that a person from Cumbum had flown a drone above the elephant and this led to the elephant suddenly coming out of the farm land. Punjab: Drone With 5 Kg Heroin Shot Down Near India-Pakistan Border in Lopoke Area, Two Arrested.

Tamil Nadu police have, however, not revealed the name of the YouTuber.

