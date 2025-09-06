New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CIDS) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Sector to assess the operational preparedness of India's defence forces.

During his visit, he flew a sortie in a Rafale trainer aircraft and interacted with personnel at Air Force Station Hashimara, officials said.

According to the Ministry of Defence officials, the CIDS reviewed the state-of-the-art facilities created for the Rafale fleet, including the simulator complex.

"Post Operation Sindoor, the visit provided valuable first-hand insights into operational capabilities, combat readiness and support infrastructure of the frontline fighter fleet, reaffirming the focus on maintaining peak preparedness and synergy in safeguarding India's skies," officials said.

Earlier on August 28, Air Marshal Dixit held a series of meetings with senior defence officials from Vietnam, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said.

"Air Marshal Dixit met Lt Gen Thai Dai Ngoc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People's Army; Vice Admiral Kang Dong Gil, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Republic of Korea Armed Forces; and General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Navy, United Kingdom," HQ IDS said in a post on X.

The multilateral discussions revolved around broadening defence cooperation, advancing maritime collaboration, deepening professional military exchanges, and exploring new domains of partnership, including technology and HADR cooperation. These engagements reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening strategic dialogue, fostering practical cooperation, and contributing collectively towards peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, HQ IDS stated.

Continuing these multilateral engagements, Air Marshal Dixit also held bilateral talks with the Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Admiral Samuel Paparo. The discussions highlighted India's focus on strengthening defence partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, it added. (ANI)

