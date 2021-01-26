Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 26 (ANI): Air Marshal Amit Tiwari AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command has been awarded with the most prestigious presidential award Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in the coming days, will confer the PVSM on Air Marshal Amit Tiwari at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The honour is being conferred in recognition of distinguished service of the most exceptional order and lifetime achievements in service to the nation and is the highest peacetime military distinguished award in the country.

Air Marshal Tiwari is also a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He assumed the charge as AOC-in-C at HQ Southern Air Command on November 1, 2019. (ANI)

