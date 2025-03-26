Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday announced that Chikkaballapur has been chosen for a pilot study on the cervical cancer elimination programme.

A programme to this effect will be launched soon, he added.

The minister said this at an event, Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement from Awareness to Action — Cervical Cancer Free Karnataka programme, held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The pilot project is done is coordination with ARTIST for HER, HDR Healthcare Foundation, Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), ECHO India, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), and the Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association (KSOGA).

"There would be no financial burden on Chikkaballapur for the proposed pilot project implementation, though it is ready to meet a nominal expenditure. A final call will be taken soon. Chikkaballapur would serve as a model to the entire state," said Minister Rao.

According to him, women are hesitant to undergo pap smear tests, making cervical cancer prevention more complicated, said the minister.

He also said the aim of the project is to bring together policymakers, healthcare experts, and opinion leaders to accelerate efforts towards the 90-70-90 goal for a cervical cancer-free Karnataka.

The 90-70-90 target refers to full vaccination with the human papillomavirus (HPV) of 90 percent girls by the age of 15, screening of 70 percent women and treatment of 90 percent women diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Rao also said the programme to vaccinate 14-year-old girls against cervical cancer at free of cost has been launched in some parts of five backward districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

"If HPV vaccination can help prevent the death of women due to cervical cancer, then the government must provide the service," he added.

The minister said under the newly launched 'Gruha Arogya' programme, which will come into effect from April 1, awareness will be spread door to door.

He reiterated that the central government must quickly undertake the HPV vaccination programme under the universal immunisation programme.

"As the Centre has not yet taken up the initiative, the state government has decided to implement it in the Kalyana Karnataka region for now," he added.

Hema Divakar, Division Director of International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), said Karnataka is at the forefront of a historical initiative to eliminate cervical cancer through a collective and strategic effort.

According to her, HDR Healthcare Foundation has been playing a key role in spearheading large-scale HPV vaccination initiatives.

"The HDR has already successfully vaccinated 4,560 girls and screened 1,500 women across Karnataka in a span of three months," added Divakar.

Alex Thomas, president of AHPI, was also present.

