Sultanpur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck here, police said on Sunday.

The child identified as Priyanshu was crossing the road with his maternal grandmother when the accident took place on Saturday evening, SHO, Kotwali, Devendra Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.PTI COR SAB

